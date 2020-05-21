|
|
Julia Christine (Julie Stevens) Muller
Arlington, TX - Julia Christine (Julie Stevens) Muller, 60 of Arlington, TX went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Knoxville to Dr. George M. Stevens, III and Mary Campbell Stevens on March 26, 1960. She grew up in Oak Ridge attending Oak Ridge City Schools, followed by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, graduating in 1982 with her BS in Zoology.
Julie met the love of her life, Jim Muller also of Oak Ridge, the semester before graduating from UT at an Easter Retreat at Christ Chapel in Knoxville. Jim drove the old carry-all truck that transported all the luggage to the campsite and carried Julie's luggage to her cabin. This was the beginning of a lifelong friendship and love! Three years later they were married at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge on August 3, 1985. They began their married life in Arlington, TX where she lived the remainder of her life.
Julie worked most of her career for Lonestar Gas Company in Dallas, TX where she advanced to become an Environmental Scientist. Later in her career she was doing consulting work as an Environmental Scientist for various companies.
Julie had a great love for animals, especially cats, dogs, horses and dolphins. Her most recent pets were two of the most beautiful Ragdoll cats, Milo and Mia. She and Jim began showing them in competitions where Milo won Premier Champion!
She so valued the times she spent with family, close friends and "extended" family and loved them dearly. She showed special interest in her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also loyally devoted to her cousin Meg "Sonny" White, her childhood friends and many other special people the Lord put in her path throughout her life, almost "adopting" them as her own family. She took it upon herself to go above and beyond for people, sometimes even more than what they might do for themselves.
Julie was preceded in death by her father, Dr. George M. Stevens, III of Oak Ridge, and Meg "Sonny" White of Limestone, TN. She is survived by her husband Jim Muller, formerly of Oak Ridge; mother Mary Campbell Stevens of Knoxville; brother George (Ginny Combs) Stevens and their daughter Christina of Murfreesboro, TN and George's daughter Alisha Stevens Northcutt of Knoxville; and brother Mac C. Stevens and his son Nicolas Stevens of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by nephews Adam McCue, Ben McCue and Chelsea McCue Troutman all of Knoxville; niece Maria Muller of Lynchburg, VA.; and five great-nieces and four great-nephews.
Services will be held at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home, Saturday, May 23, 2020 Receiving of friends will be 2:00 - 4:00 pm with the service following at 4:00 pm. The internment will be Sunday, May 24 at 11:00 am at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
The family asks that any memorials be made to ASPCA (American Society for Prevention of Cruelty of Animals) at ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804; www.aspca.org; or their favorite animal shelter.
Online messages may be left for the family at www.martincunealhomeoakridge.com. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. 865-483-4341.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2020