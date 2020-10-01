Julia G. Nicely
Knoxville - Nicely, Julia G. 86 of Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She worked for Standard Knitting Mill and Albers Inc. for many years. Julia enjoyed spending time with her family on Douglas Lake and loved UT Football. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James "Jimmy" Landon Nicely; brother, Gilberto M. Gonzalez; sister-in-law, Alma Gonzalez; son-in-law, Randy Lett. Julia is survived by children, Steve (Ginabeth) Nicely, Leslie Lett, Gerry Nicely, Karen (Craig Davis) Nicely; grandchildren, Rachael (Drew) Cope, Karen Avila, Gillian Davis; great grandchildren, Adalysa, Ezrah, Jaxson; brother, Herman Gonzalez; special friend, Brian Blevins. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff of Signature Healthcare of Rockwood.
Graveside service will take place Monday, October 5th at Lynnhurst Cemetery meeting at the graveside at 12:45pm for a 1:00 service with grandson, Drew Cope, officiating.
