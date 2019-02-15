|
|
Julia Holland Gasque
Kingston, TN
Julia Holland Gasque, age 75, of Kingston passed away suddenly Wednesday, February 12, 2019 at Roane
Medical Center. She was born August 8, 1943 in Guntersville,
Alabama. She loved to shop and was an avid reader. Julia had a gift for interior decorating. She enjoyed traveling,
dinner parties and socializing as well as entertaining and loving on her grandchildren. She was previous co-
owner & operator of MAC DAVIDS, LLC for 38 years here in
Kingston. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Mac Roy Gasque, III; parents, James & Wilma Carter Holland.
SURVIVORS; Sons, Mac Roy (Mackie) Gasque, IV and wife, Rebecca of Kingston, Carter Doran Gasque of Alabama; Grandchildren, Quint, Luke and Jolee Gasque; Brothers-in-law, James Gaylord Gasque & wife, Katherine of California, John Stafford Gasque of North Carolina and a host of extended family and dear friends who will miss her dearly. She will be laid to rest beside her mother with graveside service, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm, EST at Raney Cemetery in Langston, AL. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019