Services
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Raney Cemetery
Langston, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Gasque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Holland Gasque


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Holland Gasque Obituary
Julia Holland Gasque

Kingston, TN

Julia Holland Gasque, age 75, of Kingston passed away suddenly Wednesday, February 12, 2019 at Roane

Medical Center. She was born August 8, 1943 in Guntersville,

Alabama. She loved to shop and was an avid reader. Julia had a gift for interior decorating. She enjoyed traveling,

dinner parties and socializing as well as entertaining and loving on her grandchildren. She was previous co-

owner & operator of MAC DAVIDS, LLC for 38 years here in

Kingston. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Mac Roy Gasque, III; parents, James & Wilma Carter Holland.

SURVIVORS; Sons, Mac Roy (Mackie) Gasque, IV and wife, Rebecca of Kingston, Carter Doran Gasque of Alabama; Grandchildren, Quint, Luke and Jolee Gasque; Brothers-in-law, James Gaylord Gasque & wife, Katherine of California, John Stafford Gasque of North Carolina and a host of extended family and dear friends who will miss her dearly. She will be laid to rest beside her mother with graveside service, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm, EST at Raney Cemetery in Langston, AL. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.