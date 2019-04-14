|
|
Julia Jennifer Reighard
Knoxville, TN
Julia Jennifer Reighard, 33, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 after a long illness.
Born in Wichita, Kansas, she was the daughter of William and Susan Reighard. Julia was Staff Accountant for Food Donation Connection. She attended high school in Pearisburg, Virginia finishing up at Farragut High School in Tennessee. Julia attended the University of Tennessee and graduated with a degree in Business Management. Julia was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Julia was known for her tenacious fight against RSD/CRPS. She administered multiple forums and her writings have helped many people cope with their illness. She was a compassionate, loving woman and an inspiration for many. She will be missed by so many.
Surviving are her parents: William and Susan Reighard and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Farragut Tennessee. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association (RSDSA), https://rsds.org/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019