Knoxville - Julia Cora Laverdure - age 3 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was pure love and the brightest of lights even through her pain and suffering. Survived by parents, Richard and Meaghan Laverdure; grandparents, Richard and Darlene Laverdure, Jim and Margy Estes; great grandmothers, Sybil Bruce, Delores Tillman; brother, Luca Laverdure; sisters, Zoey, Lilah (her twin) and Darla Laverdure; God-parents, Eric Laverdure and Rebecca Nichter; nurse, Paige Leffel; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM-12:00 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Church of the Good Shepherd followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Rev. Dorothy Pratt officiating. Family and friends will then meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 2:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emory Valley Center, 715 Emory Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020