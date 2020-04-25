|
Julia "Judy" Simmons Reeves, age 92, of Knoxville (previously of Crossville) passed away April 20, 2020.
Mrs. Reeves was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was a member of Homesteads Baptist Church and retired from Crossville Medical Group. She loved spending time with family; singing alto in choir; teaching Sunday School; writing and directing church Christmas plays; cooking, canning, gardening, quilting, embroidery, and sewing.
Judy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kaye and Keith Allen, Knoxville, TN; sister, Elizabeth Wilson, Centerville, TN; sisters-in-law, Virginia Simmons, Waverly, TN, and Ruby Reeves, Clinton, OH; and numerous special nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, great-great nieces/nephews, and wonderful friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" H. Reeves; parents, Andrew Jackson "Rob" Simmons and Bertha Alexander Simmons; brothers, Henry Simmons, Ray Simmons, Robert Simmons, Prentice Simmons, and Howard Simmons; and sisters, Floy S. Bates, Wilma S. Love, and Clara S. Moody.
The family is thankful for the staff of Autumn Care Assisted Living in Karns and Tennova Hospice in Knoxville
A private graveside service will be held at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Crossville, TN with David Stooksbury officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 1748, Powell, TN 37849 or Homesteads Baptist Church Building Fund, 4427 Highway 127 South, Crossville, TN 38572.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020