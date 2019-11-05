|
Julia (Judy) V. Hall
Knoxville - Julia (Judy) V. Hall of Knoxville, TN went home to the Lord in 2014, after showing her cancer who was boss for over 7 years.
Full of life, this woman never gave up her fight, never met a stranger, and always lit up a room. Judy was a lifelong resident of Knoxville, where she was born in May of 1932. Having seen, lived through, and thrived during every major event of the 20th century, she raised her daughter Jamie with poise, grace, and a healthy dose of humor. Later in life, while working full-time, she helped to raise her grandson, Jason with more love than one person could have ever deserved. She had a voice for the ages and loved to share it, as she is surely doing in the Lord's choir now.
Judy is survived by her daughter Jamie of Smyrna GA, grandson Major Jason Hall US Army, and a long list of family and friends that miss her dearly.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, Hobart Harriss and Nell Crawford, as well as her step-mother Grace Harriss.
Judy will be interred with her husband, Robert E. Hall at the Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier HWY at a date to be determined upon her grandson's return from overseas.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019