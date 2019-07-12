|
|
Julian Dixson, Jr.
Knoxville - Julian Dixson, Jr., the fourth child born to parents, the late Julian Dixson, Sr. and Mary Ella Dixson. Born in Knoxville, TN, April 13, 1940.
Employed and retired from the Knox County School System.
Member of New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Graduate of Austin High School, after graduation, Julian joined the United States Army, during this time he served as a Paratrooper, Sharp Shooter, and in the Med Corp until his Honorable discharge, January 28, 1965.
He departed this life, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital after an illness.
Preceded in death by father, Julian Dixson, Sr.; mother, Mary Ella Dixson; grandmother, Lillie Mae Fortson; brother, Robert Dixson, Sr. and extended family, Angela Darlene Debro Sherman; sister-in-law, Doris Dixson; brother-in-law, Jesse Rogers.
He leaves to cherish his memory, extended family, Cheri Turner, Maurice Debro, Dawn Dixson and Julian Debro; brother, William Dixson, Sr.; sisters, Lillie (Raymond) Curd, Mary K. Thomas, Julia Rogers, Helen Winton (Love Turman), Almazine (James) Williams; aunt, Ella Fortson, all of Knoxville; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 15, 2019 at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; funeral service, 3:00 p.m., Rev. Joseph B. Smith, Officiating.
Interment, 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 16, 2019, E. Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier.)
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 12, 2019