Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
E. Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Dixson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian Dixson Jr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julian Dixson Jr. Obituary
Julian Dixson, Jr.

Knoxville - Julian Dixson, Jr., the fourth child born to parents, the late Julian Dixson, Sr. and Mary Ella Dixson. Born in Knoxville, TN, April 13, 1940.

Employed and retired from the Knox County School System.

Member of New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Graduate of Austin High School, after graduation, Julian joined the United States Army, during this time he served as a Paratrooper, Sharp Shooter, and in the Med Corp until his Honorable discharge, January 28, 1965.

He departed this life, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital after an illness.

Preceded in death by father, Julian Dixson, Sr.; mother, Mary Ella Dixson; grandmother, Lillie Mae Fortson; brother, Robert Dixson, Sr. and extended family, Angela Darlene Debro Sherman; sister-in-law, Doris Dixson; brother-in-law, Jesse Rogers.

He leaves to cherish his memory, extended family, Cheri Turner, Maurice Debro, Dawn Dixson and Julian Debro; brother, William Dixson, Sr.; sisters, Lillie (Raymond) Curd, Mary K. Thomas, Julia Rogers, Helen Winton (Love Turman), Almazine (James) Williams; aunt, Ella Fortson, all of Knoxville; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Family will receive friends, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 15, 2019 at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; funeral service, 3:00 p.m., Rev. Joseph B. Smith, Officiating.

Interment, 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 16, 2019, E. Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier.)

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now