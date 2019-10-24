|
|
Dr. Julian Michael Nadolsky
Knoxville - Dr. Julian Michael Nadolsky, 84, of Knoxville, TN formerly of Lilly, PA passed away October 23 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. Born January 17, 1935 in Lilly; the son of the late Michael Benedict and Blanche Edith (Short) Nadolsky. Preceded in death by brothers- Anthony Nadolsky and wife Ardeth, Jan Nadolsky, Lee Nadolsky, Richard Nadolsky and wife Rosa, sister Barbara Nadolsky, and brother in laws G. Patrick McMahon and Karl Eugene Potter. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years the former Theresa Ann (Raymond) Nadolsky, daughter Pamela Marie Nadolsky - Knoxville, TN, and daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Scott Truxal - Coppell, TX; grandchildren, Benjamin Nadolsky and Samuel Truxal; sister-in-laws Rose Marie McMahon (Germantown, MD), Ida Jean Potter (Harrisburg, PA), Cecelia Nadolsky (Lilly, PA), and Sharon Nadolsky (Baltimore, MD), as well as many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Dr. Nadolsky, known as Doe to his loved ones, was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He graduated from Lilly High School in 1953. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He then earned his Bachelor and Master's degrees from Pennsylvania State University as well as his Doctorate (Ed.D.) in Vocational Rehabilitation from Auburn University. In 1974, he accepted a position at the University of Tennessee as a Professor of Rehabilitation Education.
In 1987, he started "The Rehabilitation and Wellness Corporation" to help others. He served as a Vocational Expert in various court hearings including those for the Social Security Administration. He authored and edited multiple publications. He retired at the age of 81.
He so enjoyed his time sitting on his front porch especially with his dear Theresa Ann. He loved his grandsons Ben and Sam so very much. He was a clear inspiration to them on the values of peace, love, and hard work. He never strayed from a challenge, and he taught his daughters and grandsons the importance of standing up for their beliefs. During his lifetime, he had many dear pets, especially his dog Emmy. He believed in respect and dignity for all of God's creations.
Dr. Nadolsky's celebration of life will be held at Click Funeral Home Farragut on Sunday from 3pm-5pm. On Monday, October 28 at 10:30 am there will be a Mass at All Saints Catholic Church officiated by Father Doug Owens followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the of East Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019