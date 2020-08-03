1/1
Julian Osborne
Julian Osborne

Knoxville - Julian Osborne, 18 yrs old, passed away July 30, 2020. She was a 2019 High School Graduate, currently enrolled at Walters State and was ready to take on the world. Julian loved adventure, outdoor activities and being with her friends. She leaves behind the love of her life Derek Norris and furbaby Molly. Her smile was contagious and will be missed beyond measure by family and friends. Celebration of life will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 6:30 pm at Faithway Baptist Church, 4402 Crippen Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Pastor Rick Passmore & Ricky Graves will be officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Faithway Baptist Church
