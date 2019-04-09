|
Julian "JD" Rouse
Knoxville, TN
Julian "J.D." Rouse age 85 went to be with the Lord and his family on April 6, 2019. He was a local business owner and a
devoted Vols fan. J.D. was a life long
member of the Church of God. He was a loving father, husband, and beloved grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents Rev. L.G. Rouse and Martha; eight brothers and sisters. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris Rouse; children Dan Rouse(Tammy), Cherryl Wolfe (Steve); grandchildren Stephen Wolfe (Mandi), Phillip Wolfe (Rebekah), and Hope Wolfe; three great-grandchildren; brother Joe V. Rouse and many beloved nieces and nephews. The receiving of friends will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Greenwood cemetery at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers the
family request donations in memory of J.D. to Avalon Hospice 152 Market Place Blvd Knoxville, TN 37922. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019