Julian Ted (Joe) Broom
1936 - 2020
Julian Ted Broom (Joe)

Knoxville - Julian Ted Broom (Joe) passed away on Tuesday August 4, 2020. He was born in Knoxville in 1936, but grew up in Spartanburg, SC, where he graduated from Spartanburg High School. He eventually returned to Knoxville. He was a proud Army veteran having served two tours from 1959-1964. He retired from Mine Supply in 1998, and attended Bookwalter United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Kelly Broom, who he married in March 1957, parents Claude and Grace Broom; brothers Tim Broom, Bill Broom, Bobby Broom, and Jack Broom; sisters Margaret Brock, Doris Jean (Peggy) Miller and Patty Sue Broom. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Teresa Pruitt (Mark) of Knoxville, granddaughter Leah Pruitt of Oregon; grandson Colton Pruitt of Knoxville, and nieces and nephews. Thank you to special friends, Wanda and Harold Daniel, and to Sharon (niece), Gerald and Sara (great niece) Sessions. He always enjoyed your loving calls, visits and outings. Heartfelt thank you to the doctors, caregivers, and staff of Ben Atchley Veterans Home. His years in your care were filled with compassion, kindness, excellent heathcare, and loads of fun and laughs. Whether it was activities like bingo, concerts, filling the bird feeders, or simply holding his hand you were there. Family and friends gather at 10:15 am Friday, August 7, 2020, at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 10:30 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:15 - 10:30 AM
Bookwalter Cemetery
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Bookwalter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

