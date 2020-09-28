Julian Thomas WebbKnoxville - Julian Thomas Webb, 76, died from complications of pancreatic cancer at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 27, 2020. Julian was born on May 31, 1944 in Weakley County, Tennessee. He was raised in a four-room farmhouse with no running water but an abundance of love. He was determined to make a good life for his family, something he successfully accomplished. He graduated from Palmersville High School in 1962 and attended Union University in Jackson, Tennessee; however, he needed to depart school before receiving his degree in order to help his family. He met his future wife, Betty Ann, on a blind date in April of 1963; they were married October 22, 1965. From 1965-1971, Julian served in the Tennessee Army National Guard, completing his service with the rank of Platoon Sergeant. His unit was activated and deployed to Memphis upon the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. in April of 1968. After employment with Jackson Utility Division and the Tennessee Valley Authority, Julian was hired by Southern Bell Telephone Company in September of 1966 as a Coin Telephone Collector. Although he never obtained his degree, he worked tirelessly; he was promoted to Engineer and then Manager, Outside Plant Engineering. Via promotions, he relocated with the company numerous times, living and working in Jackson, Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. On June 25, 1974, daughter Carole Ann was born, becoming the joy of their lives. Julian and Carole Ann formed a special bond in her early years and considered themselves "best pals," a connection that endured through the years. In June of 2007, Julian retired from AT&T, having served forty-one years with the Bell System. Since 1982, East Tennessee has been home for Julian and Betty Ann. The area surrounding the Great Smoky Mountains has always been a love of theirs, and they chose to remain in the area after retirement. A member of Ball Camp Baptist Church, Julian loved God and his family. He was a dedicated worker, highly intelligent, and an excellent handyman (or as Carole Ann was known to say, "My dad can fix anything.") Julian loved to travel; he especially enjoyed exploring the American West and relaxing during the family's annual trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was a University of Tennessee football season ticket holder for nearly four decades. Many special memories were made, especially at the 1986 Sugar Bowl, and throughout the 1998 National Championship season. Julian was preceded in death by his father, Henry Thomas Webb; mother, Flossie Mae Danner Webb; sisters, Pauline Workman, Robbie Peoples, Joyce Arvia, and Janice Webb; and precious pets, Princess, Muffin, Maggie, and Molly (his shadow.) He is survived by loving wife, Betty Ann Gobelet Webb; daughter, Carole Ann Webb; and son-in-law, Jorg Fredrik Sizemore (whom he considered as his own), both of Duluth, Georgia. He had four very special friends: Ronald Wells of Jackson, Barbara Elder Downen of Jackson, and Larry and Barbara Sudbury of Knoxville. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Mitchell Martin and staff with Tennessee Cancer Specialists, Dr. Norma Edwards with Premier Surgical Associates, the 4th floor Riverstone staff at Parkwest Medical Center, and Dr. John Showalter with Summit Medical Group for their compassionate care. If anyone would like to honor Julian's memory, his favorite charities are Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters (where his daughter volunteers regularly), 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming, GA, 30040 and Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT, 84741. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Forest Cemetery with Rev. Maurice Hays officiating.