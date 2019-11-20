|
Juliana Sinovec
Knoxville - Juliana Sinovec, age 82, of Farragut passed away suddenly early Sunday evening, November 17, 2019. She was a long time member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and a devoted wife, wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother (Oma), and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Juliana was born in Enns, Austria August 8, 1937. She immigrated to Canada and later settled in Hollywood Hills, California in 1962. She was extremely proud to become a United States citizen.
From 1972-74 Julie was the manager of the cafeteria at the Arco building in L.A.
She was so young at heart and fun to be with and everyone loved her. She worked out 3 days a week at the Davis Family YMCA and loved to play cards with friends and family. She was an amazing homemaker. Julie enjoyed entertaining, cooking and relaxing by a pool or at the beach. She always looked elegant and was so warm and friendly. Julie retired with her husband, Zvonko, in 1992 and moved to East Tennessee to be with their family in Knoxville. Even though she always smiled she missed her husband terribly. Her family finds comfort in knowing they're together again.
Juliana was preceded in death by her husband, Zvonimir Sinovec, of 62 years; parents, Rudolf and Maria Dierer, brothers Rudi and Herbert Dierer, Sister Anni Leimlehner, and son-in-law Russ Gebhardt. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-laws, Ingrid and Don Copinger of Knoxville, Aloysia and Steve Dekanich of Louisville; grandchildren, Kimberly (Ethan) Brown, Patrick (Ayano) Copinger, Thomas (Kaitlynn) Copinger, Leia (Tyler) Lawson, Gina Gebhardt, Mara Gebhardt, Annette Dekanich; great grandchildren Reagan, Parker, Gianna, and Julia; sister, Maria (Philip) Radovan, brothers-in-law, Sepp Leimlehner and Dragec (Anica) Sinovec; nieces, Katarina, Lori, Tanya and several nieces and nephews in Austria.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by a Prayer Service. The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019