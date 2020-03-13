|
Juliana White
Knoxville - Juliana White, age 29, of Knoxville, was taken from us suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Juliana loved her children and family and her many friends, and she was passionate about the niche she had found in the hospitality and hotel industry. Her smile lit up a room and our hearts.
She went to heaven alongside her mother, Millie Stansberry Fraley Blackwell.
Juliana is survived by husband, Brian White; daughters, Audrina and Brianna; brother Deion; father and stepmother Scott and Donna Fraley; stepfather Raymond (Kurt) Blackwell; and many other loving relatives from her extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020