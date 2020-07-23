1/1
Julie Jo Rhines
Julie Jo Rhines

Oak Ridge - "On July 21, 2020, the light of Julie Jo Rhines, "Jewels", 51, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed from this earth. "Jewels" had an exciting and colorful life. She dabbled in many things in the restaurant business, but loved being a massage therapist. She also did equine massage. Her love of horses was lifelong. She loved all animals and especially her dog, Jake.

Jewels was a great and loyal friend; she was the life of the party. A smart, funny, loving, and caring soul she had a personal relationship with, and loved God who took her from this earth much too soon.

She is survived by her mother, Rebecca Caylor Rhines and grandmother, Helen Hart Caylor Atchley of Lenoir City Tennessee. She is also survived by her father, John Stanek and his wife, Merry of Anaheim, California. She has two surviving sisters, Jennifer Rhines and her daughter, Faith, plus Andrea Rhines Caldwell (and Gabe) and their children Baylee and Samuel of Potter Valley, California. She is also survived by her aunts, Carol Vasquez and Patricia Marcolina of Pennsylvania and their children, and uncle, Derek Caylor; aunts, Kimberly Harris, and Karen Daniels and their children plus various other family members and cousins, too many to list.

Family and friends will gather at TN Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 154 Jennings Road, Kingston, TN 37763 on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

She is missed and loved by many online in addition to her family. We will cherish the time we had before she left us much too early. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
