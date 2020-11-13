Julie Wilkerson Townsend
Julie Wilkerson Townsend, age 59, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 29th, 2020, with her husband, sister, and Colonel the cat by her side.
Julie Ann was born April 19th, 1961 to Joe and Sally Wilkerson in Knoxville, Tennessee. She had a lifelong love of reading; setting a record for most books read in the second grade at West Hills Elementary. Her education started at The Little Red School House...continued on to West Hills, Bearden Junior High, and Bearden High (Class of '78). Before finishing her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Native American Studies at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1997, she had careers in both sales and university administration.
After earning her degree, Julie went to work for the Great Smoky Mountains Association, and soon after became an Interpretive Park Ranger for the National Park Service. While living in Bryson City during her 20 years of teaching in western North Carolina, she connected with and befriended many hundreds of students from kindergarten through advanced adult education. She found her greatest joy in serving as a substitute teacher for the Cherokee Central Schools System, grades K - 12. She loved her Cherokee students, who returned her affection by shouting greetings of "Ranger Julie, Ranger Julie!" Students often reminded her of lessons she taught them, proud to show that they still remembered them. She loved seeing so many mature from Kindergarten through various grades, with some graduating college and becoming parents themselves.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Wilkerson and Sally Wilkerson, her grandparents Floyd and Eleanor Daily and Harvey and Pearl Wilkerson, as well as other loved family relatives. She is survived by her beloved husband of 22 years, Russell Townsend of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Colonel the cat of East Deep Creek; sister Susan Wilkerson, brother John Wilkerson (Pennye), & stepmother Mary Christofferson of Knoxville; her best friend of over 50 years, Danya Cope; two nephews and a niece whom she loved dearly; and numerous extended family members and other close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those willing to do so, make a donation to a charity of your choice
.
A Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Cherokee Fair Grounds at 545 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, NC 28719. Pastor Jo Schonewolf will officiate.
Crisp Funeral Home of Bryson City is assisting the family.