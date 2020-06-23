Julius Tyrone WellsTemple, TX - Julius Tyrone Wells, formerly of Knoxville, TN departed this life at his home in Temple, TX, June 14, 2020.Born June 22, 1957, graduate of Austin East High School, class of 1975; entered into the US Army serving for four years.Preceded in death by mother, Erma Wells; sister, Evelyn Wells Lowery; brothers, Alfred and Gary Wells.He leaves to cherish his memories, brother, Anthony "Tony" Wells; wife, Janice Crowder Wells, Nashville; daughter, Chastity Clemons, Knoxville; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; special family and friends too numerous to name.Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Saturday, June 27, 2020; funeral service,12:00 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptisst Church, 2137 Martin Luther King Jr., Ave., Rev. Bryant Ward, Officiating.Interment, 9:30 a.m.,Monday, June 29, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 Governor John Sevier Highway, 37920.Family will assemble at the home of Bernice Phillips, 3315 Wimpole Ave.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY