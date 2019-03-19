|
|
Junaita Stewart
Vonore, TN
STEWART, Juanita Millsaps Kirkland, age 86, of Vonore, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was active in the WMU. She was also a member of the Cora Veal Senior Center.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Kirkland; 2nd husband, Calvin Stewart; parents, Teed and Virgie Millsaps; brothers, Marshall Millsaps, Teed Millsaps, Jr., Calvin Reed Millsaps.
Survivors: Daughters and sons-in-law, Darnita and Bruce Collins, Elaine and Tony Hawkins, Son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kim Kirkland; Grandchildren and spouses, Shane and Beth Hawkins, Brett and Brittany Hawkins, Brittany Kirkland-Hopkins and husband Joel, Madelyn Collins; Honorary grandchildren, Carla Jo Krulla, Josh Johnson; Sisters and brother-in-law, Vernice West, Verline Lee, Faye and Norman Arp; Sister-in-law, Joy Millsaps; Several Nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 8:00 P.M., Tuesday,
Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Dennis Robinson and Rev. Norman Arp
officiating. The interment will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Big Toqua Cemetery, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019