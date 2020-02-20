|
June Carey Maples
Knoxville - June Carey Maples age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was a member of Washington Pike Baptist Church, and she was a graduate from Knoxville High School Class of 1946. She was preceded in death by the love of her life husband of 49 years Robert L. "R.L" Maples, parents Frank Harold and Alice Irene Phillips Carey, brothers Rev. W.T. Carey, and Floyd D. Carey, sister Wanda Sue Lett, nephew Frank Carey, and son-in-law Tony C. Evans. She is survived by her daughters Judy Evans, and Vickie Kennedy and husband Rick, grandchildren: Valerie McCall (Scott), Melissa Godbehere (Eric), Amanda McGimsey (Ben), Christopher Kennedy (Amanda), and Megan Kennedy; great-grandchildren: Cody, Hannah, Holly, Caleb, Cameron, and Alyssa McCall, Erica, Evan, Ethan, and Emily Godbehere, Avery and Amelia McGimsey, and Masen and Brysen Jones; sister-in-laws: Carolyn Sue Carey, Sandra Goetz, and Dottie Griffin; and nieces: Allison Carey-Squire, Jane and Rebecca Carey, and Donna Carey. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Kent Williams. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020