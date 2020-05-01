|
June Charlotte Burney Nichols
Knoxville - June Charlotte Burney Nichols, born on March 30, 1935 in Brunswick, Georgia, peacefully went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She lived a full life and was loved by her family, friends and caregivers. June was a tenacious and strong-willed stroke survivor with a joyful heart. She was a nurse anesthetist and loved her career. She practiced at Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was a member of the opening staff at Parkwest Hospital in 1973 in Knoxville, Tennessee. June accepted Jesus as Lord of her heart and life at age seven and was a committed Christian throughout her life. She gave of herself in her community and served the elderly population with passion and care. She loved being with family, studying the Bible, praying with others, sewing, making bread and cooking.
June suffered a stroke in 1995 and miraculously regained her ability to speak, walk and live. She recovered at Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center and brought joy as she smiled wheeling herself down the hallways in her wheelchair. Her husband, Joe, faithfully cared for her needs and loved her until his death in January 2015.
She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Joseph William Nichols, her parents, Ruth Pafford and Harvey Owen Burney, her brother Andy and her grandparents, Ella and Jesse Rowan Pafford, who raised her in the early years of her life.
She is survived in death by her only surviving child, Jennifer Nichols Hinton, beloved son-in-law, Jeff Hinton, their three children, Jesse Led, Rachel Reagan and Elizabeth June; her siblings Sandra Burney Chapman (Joseph), Linda Burney Davis (Pete, their sons Marc and Chris), Rodney Burney (Susan, their children LeAnn Newman and Owen Burney; and Jackie Burney Todd.
A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020