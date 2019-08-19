Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Custead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Custead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Custead Obituary
June Custead

Loudon - Custead, Alice Elizabeth "June"- age 96, of Loudon passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019. June was a member of Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Alexander-West Cumberland Presbyterian Women's Circle. She retired from Loudon County Government where she served as the Budget Director for 43 years. June was a Charter member and Past President of the Loudon Women's Club, and a member of the Executive Committee, Loudon County on Aging. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling.

June is preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel Benson; husband Leroy Taylor Custead; brothers Lynn and Jim Benson; sister, Betty Celeste. She is survived by her devoted son, Bill Custead; special cousins, Bob, John and Mary Richesin; God child, Ashley Suggs; friend, Sara Miller.

Services to honor and remember June will be held 7 PM Tuesday, August 20th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Mark Hester officiating. Contributions in memory of June may be made to the Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 303, Loudon, Tennessee 37774. An interment service will be 11 AM Thursday in the Steekee Cemetery. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now