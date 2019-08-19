|
June Custead
Loudon - Custead, Alice Elizabeth "June"- age 96, of Loudon passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019. June was a member of Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Alexander-West Cumberland Presbyterian Women's Circle. She retired from Loudon County Government where she served as the Budget Director for 43 years. June was a Charter member and Past President of the Loudon Women's Club, and a member of the Executive Committee, Loudon County on Aging. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling.
June is preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel Benson; husband Leroy Taylor Custead; brothers Lynn and Jim Benson; sister, Betty Celeste. She is survived by her devoted son, Bill Custead; special cousins, Bob, John and Mary Richesin; God child, Ashley Suggs; friend, Sara Miller.
Services to honor and remember June will be held 7 PM Tuesday, August 20th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Mark Hester officiating. Contributions in memory of June may be made to the Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 303, Loudon, Tennessee 37774. An interment service will be 11 AM Thursday in the Steekee Cemetery. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019