Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Pollard Cemetery
June Darlene Covington Hensley

June Darlene Covington Hensley Obituary
June Darlene Covington Hensley

Knoxville - June Darlene Covington Hensley "Nana" - went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 66. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to all. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Hensley; parents, Mable Covington Shoemaker and Buck Covington; stepdad, Elmer Shoemaker, brother, Tommy Covington and grandson, Brian Cody Breeden. She is survived by children, Melissa and Brian Breeden, Tony and Samantha Hensley, Josh and Christina Hensley, Donna Walker and Joy and Robert Baker; grandchildren, Dante Breeden, Kaleb Breeden, Brianna and Isaiah Hensley, Cody and Emily Hensley, Brad Huffaker, Nikki Huffaker, Kiplyn Baker, Joseph Baker, Tommy Lee Covington, Lea Covington and Kailee Covington; siblings, Gene and Pat Covington, Bobby and Sabrina Covington, Darrell and Debbie Covington, Angie and Anthony Haun, Mark and Melissa Covington, Junior Shoemaker, Marie Russell and Kay Brown; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7:00 PM in the chapel officiated by Rev Mark Covington and Ronnie Leek. The family will gather on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:15 AM to travel in procession to Pollard Cemetery for Graveside services at Noon. Pallbearers will be Brad Huffaker, James Harper, David Yardley, Tyler Huffaker, Jeffrey Davenport, and Nick Faulkner. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
