June Harris Krug



Knoxville - June Harris Krug, 74, my beautiful Mother, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after a courageous 11 month battle with metastatic melanoma.



She was a Loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, Mimi, Sister, and selfless friend to so many.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Allan Krug, her mother, Julianne Hefley Harris, her son, Kevin Roderick Krug, and niece Susan Ann Grether.



She leaves behind her 93 year old Father, Frank Fowler Harris, II (Betty) of Soddy Daisy, TN, her only child, Andrea Krug Teter (Mike Smiddy), and her beloved grandsons Nathan James Teter and Alexander Dean Teter, of Knoxville. Her step-daugher Kristy Michelle Krug, of Maui, HI, grandchildren Nik Sabin (Danielle), of Maui, and Sophia Sabin (Gabby) of Indio, CA. Her four sisters, Mary Danules (Joe) of Alpharetta, GA, Ginny Manning (James)of Cleveland, TN, Julie Clark of Chattanooga, TN, and Nancy Elliott (Russ) of Ooltewah, TN. Two brothers, Frank Fowler Harris, III (Micki) of Knoxville and Michael Jarnevic (Maria Ibarbia) of Milltown, Montana.



She also leaves her Aunt June Stein of Lookout Mtn, TN, her cousins Douglas Stein (Krista), of Lookout Mtn, TN, Taylor Stein (Susan), of Chattanooga, and Ginger Stein McArver of Charlotte, NC. Her Neices, Magi Walker (Grover) of Great Falls, VA, Katie Cash (Dave) of Fresno, CA, and Peter Krug Grether of Plya Vista, CA.



Born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 26, 1945, June was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1963 and went on to attend the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, where she pledged Alpha Delta Pi. She worked in the insurance industry. Upon her marriage to Jim, they made Knoxville their home.



Her adventures led her to climb Machu Picchu and raft down the Grand Canyon. They took her to South Africa, Central America, and Europe volunteering her time with More To Life. She was on The Steering Committee for many years, where she taught and mentored support groups for self-esteem enhancement and people on purpose. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world together and often included family with them. The enjoyed vacationing to Hilton Head Island for over 40 years with family and friends.



June was fierce competitor on the tennis court, holding several city titles. She taught scuba diving at UTK and enjoyed many scuba trips to the Caribbean with her husband. She enjoyed gardening, her ladies prayer group, Course In Miracles group, her beloved dogs, and the bird sanctuary she created at her home.



June was a giver. She was a truth teller, thoughtful, strong, loyal, intentional, and inquisitive. She gave her love without condition and always looked for the best in people. Oh my goodness, how she loved to laugh!



Special thanks given to Ella Fortson for her many years of care, love and loyalty. Thank you to Gina Hill, RN, Pastor Nathan, and Nurse Regina of Smoky Mountain Hospice. A heart felt thank you to Father Brett Backus for being there, being present, and being a source of strength and guidance.



The family will receive friends at Berry Highland Memorial on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00pm. A Celebration of June's Life will begin at 2pm in the Chapel, and a Graveside Service will follow at 3pm in the Berry Highland Memorial cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store