June Huffman
Oak Ridge - June Turner Huffman, 84, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center.
She was born April 8, 1935 in Cynthiana, Kentucky, the daughter of Oran Elijah Turner and Winnie Mae Hartung Turner.
Mrs. Huffman retired from the State of Tennessee where she worked with Social Services.
She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge and was involved in various mission ministries. She taught children's Sunday School for many years and loved sharing Bible stories with the kids. She also served as Director of the Agape Center at the church providing food and clothing to those in need.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clark Huffman in October 2018 and her son, Daniel Huffman in December 2018.
She is survived by son, David Clark Huffman and wife Laura of Atlanta; Daughter-in-law, Yolanda Huffman of Kingsport; Brother-in-law, Stuart Huffman and wife Jerry of Louisville, KY; Niece, Ann Provine and husband Rick of Greencastle, IN and 3 grandsons, Matthew Huffman of Atlanta and Andrew & Philip Huffman of Kingsport.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1 -2 pm at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. The funeral will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Rory Naeve officiating. The graveside at Anderson Memorial Gardens will be private.
Memorials can be made to the Organ Fund of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019