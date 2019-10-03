Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
June Husky

June Husky Obituary
June Husky

Knoxville - June L. Huskey, age 93, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was a faithful member of Marble City Baptist Church. June loved the Lord, her family and her church. She could light up a room, never met a stranger and touched the life of everyone she met.

Preceded in death by her husband Lloyd "Bubber" Huskey, Sr., parents Walter and Iva Grace Towle, brothers Gene and David Towle, sisters Flodie Snyder and Mary Clabough.

Survivors include son Jr Huskey (Ginger), daughters Phyllis Hill (Dub) and Kim Grayson, grandchildren Brian and Todd Huskey, Misty Treece, Stephanie Grayson and Peter Love, great-grandchildren Connor, Carson and Kayla Huskey. She is also survived by sister Tunney Turpin and several nieces and nephews, and faithful caregiver Ora Sloane. The family would like to thank the Amedisys nurses Stephanie and Summer.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Interment will be in the Berry Highland Memorial cemetery with Rev. Dennis Blazier and Brother W.C. Thornton officiating. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
