June "Muriel" Keck
Bean Station - June "Muriel" Keck, age 77, of Bean Station, TN, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Muriel was born March 3, 1943, in Ten Mile, TN. She graduated from Meigs County High School and moved to Sharps Chapel until 1984 when she became owner of Clinchview Golf Club in Bean Station. Muriel loved the fellowship of all the patrons and staff of Clinchview for forty years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and was very proud of her grandchildren. Muriel was a member of Barnard's Grove Baptist Church and former member of the Blazing Star Chapter #455 Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by parents, Walt and Doska (Stiner) Ball; brother, Tommy Ball; father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Helen Keck; and brother-in-law, Billy Keck.
Muriel is survived by husband of 54 years, Jack Keck; sons, Kelly (Angie) Keck and Tommy (Barbie) Keck; grandchildren, Josh, Tanner and Sidney Keck; sisters, Linda (Darrell) Daniels and Ruth Ann (Tony) Marchi; sisters-in law, Marianna (Craig) Ingle and Mary Keck; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may stop by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge at their convenience on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 12pm - 4pm. Visitation will be Sunday night from 4pm - 6pm at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 6:00pm.
The family respectfully requests that visitors wear a facemask and adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Graveside services will be 2pm on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Hamblen Memory Gardens in Morristown.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com
.