June Lintz Davis
Dandridge - June Lintz Davis, 86 of Dandridge, Tennessee widow of the late Tommy J. Davis passed away Friday, July 12th at 9:15 a.m. at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was a 1950 graduate of St. James High School and an RN who graduated from Fort Sanders Nursing School in 1953 and retired from Takoma Regional Hospital 1995.
June or "Granny" as she affectionately wanted to be called ever since she became a grandmother, loved living on Douglas Lake with her dog Misty. She loved canning, especially jams, jellies, and pickles and loved watching old Westerns. She took great pride and joy in watching her great-grandson play basketball and her great-granddaughter compete in cheer competitions and play softball. Her most recent joy was watching her youngest great-granddaughter, Mia's personality come to life.
June enjoyed a very healthy and good life free from any serious illness until her hospitalization on June 29th when cancer was diagnosed, and the disease took her quickly.
She is survived by her daughter: Devinda D. Winter and special son-in-law Phillip C. Winter both of Greeneville, Tennessee; one son: Tommy J. Davis II and special friend Darlene Cardott, both of Cameron, North Carolina; three grandchildren: Tommy J. Davis III of Greenville, North Carolina, Dana R. Nidiffer of Bristol, Tennessee and Erich Z. Winter of Greeneville, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren: Zane M. Winter and Mia S. Winter of Greeneville, Tennessee and Autumn H. Nidiffer of Bristol, Tennessee; two sister-in-laws: JoAnne Lintz of Greeneville, Tennessee and Maria Lintz of Centerville, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Tommy J. Davis; her parents: William J. and Glenna R. Lintz; two brothers: Charles L. Lintz and Willis J. Lintz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 2:30 pm Sunday, July 21, 2019. The celebration will continue at Salem Lutheran Church immediately following the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019