|
|
June McMillan Elder Hagaman of Athens, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
She was born to John Mack and Beulah McMillan Elder of Dumplin Creek, Jefferson County, TN on April 11, 1926. A widow of C.D. Hagaman, Jr., a retired Methodist minister of the Holston Conference, she resided throughout East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia as she served Christ alongside her husband. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Fred, Glenn and Jack Elder.
She is survived by sons John, Jerry (Julie Jack) and daughter Sara (Jeff) Wilkins, all of Athens, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 3 sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Sunday, January 26th at Trinity United Methodist Church in Athens, TN. with Rev. Don Morris and Rev. Sam Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends at the church at 1PM prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 E. College Street, Athens, TN 37303; or Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College Street, Athens, TN 37303.
If you are unable to attend this visitation or service you may sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of June McMillan Elder Hagaman.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020