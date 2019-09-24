Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Boruff Cemetery,
Washburn, TN
June Nicley

June Nicley Obituary
June Nicley

Washburn -

June Nicley-age 80 of Washburn went home to be with her Lord Sunday, September 22, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was a longtime member of Pennington Chapel Baptist Church. June was a loving wife to her husband, mother to her daughter and friend to all who knew her. Preceded in death by husband, Curtis L. Nicley; parents, Willie and Nellie Nicely along with several brothers and sisters.

Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tip Seal of Maynardville; brothers, Jim Nicely of Blaine; John Earl Nicely and wife, Martha Jo of Washburn; Rev. Willie Burton Nicely and wife, Judy of Maynardville; Clayton Nicely and wife, Wilma of Knoxville. Several nieces, nephews, other family members and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jason Nicely, Rev. Adam Nicely officiating with music by Rev. Richard and Linda Nicley. Interment 10 A.M. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Boruff Cemetery, Washburn. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 9:15 A.M. Wednesday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Nephews. The family will be at the home of Ted and Katie Seal, Maynardville. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019
