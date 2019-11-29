|
June Roland
Knoxville - Juanita June (Clifton) Roland, 89, passed into eternal rest on November 27, 2019, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on July 6, 1930, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the second of four daughters born to Edward William and Jesse Vera (Bishop) Clifton. She attended Union College (University) in Jackson, TN. She married her husband of 65 years, Hall Carmack Roland (deceased) in 1948. Knoxville, TN, was their home beginning in 1956. She was a faithful and practicing Christian. She was a member of the West End church of Christ. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was also equal parts genteel southern lady and steel magnolia. She had varied interests and hobbies including: real estate sales, music, art, genealogy, sewing, and she was an avid reader. She was the epitome of warmth and hospitality. She loved being surrounded by her family - the more, the merrier. Our loss is Heaven's gain.
She is preceded in death by: Father - Edward William Clifton, Mother - Jesse Vera (Bishop) Clifton, Sister - Betty Clifton Nelms (Paul), Sister - Edith Clifton Johns (Horry), and Brother in Law - Bruce Lorick (Carole), 2 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
She is survived by: Sister - Carole Clifton Lorick (Bruce), Brother in Law - Horry Johns (Edith), Son - Edward Carmack Roland (Martha), Son - David Clifton Roland (Ingrid), Daughter - Janice Roland Reasonover (Dickie), Son - Lester Hall Roland (Fiona), 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the West End Church of Christ, 8301 East Walker Springs Lane, Knoxville, TN 37923. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM.
Family and friends can share their condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019