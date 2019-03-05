Services
June Olive Shular Spires, age 95, passed away at her home in South Knoxville of Alzheimers Disease on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was a 1944 graduate of Sevier County High School, where she played basketball. She was an avid Vols basketball and football fan. June was a

member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for over fifty years. She was well known in the Vestal and Mt. Olive communities as a beautician with her own shop. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James C. (JC) Spires; parents, Fred and Lettie Shular; sisters, Bertha Lewelling Duncan and Betty Sue Erwin; brother, Charles Shular; and special nephew, David Maples. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Jimmie K. Spires; sisters, Devone Davenport Brant (Ed) of Orangeburg, South Carolina; Geraldine S. Maples of Knoxville; brother, Joe Shular (Annaree) of Sefner, Florida; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery Thursday, March 7, 2019 for a 1:00 pm for graveside services, her brother, Joe Shular officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1545 Western Avenue, Suite 110 A, Knoxville, Tennessee 37921. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
