Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Sumter Cemetery
June Strickland Obituary
June Strickland

Knoxville - June R. Strickland age 91, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Ollie Ramsey; son, Edward Darnell; and five sisters. She is survived by sons, James and Tony Strickland; daughter, Ortha Keener; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren and one great greatgrandchild; and siblings Dave and Naomi. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at Ft. Sumter Cemetery at 1:45 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 for a 2:00 pm graveside service. An online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
