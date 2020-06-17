Junior Kiser
Corryton - James "Junior" Kiser, Jr. - age 88 of Corryton passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Member of Clear Springs Baptist Church and Mascot Lodge #738 F&AM. U.S. Air Force veteran. Preceded in death by parents, James Edward Kiser, Sr. and Nellie McBee Kiser; wife, Barbara Faye Kiser; son, Tommy Kiser; brothers, Elmer, Victor, Ross, Allen, Kenneth, and Ramson Kiser. Survived by son, David (Sherry) Kiser; grandchildren, Eric Kiser and Jeffery (Chelsea) Kiser; sister Inez (Lillard) Frazier and Faye (Lewis) Jones; and sister-in-law, Joann Kiser. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020, with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Hartsell McCurry and Eric Kiser officiating followed by a procession to Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Military honors will be provided by Volunteer State Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Corryton - James "Junior" Kiser, Jr. - age 88 of Corryton passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Member of Clear Springs Baptist Church and Mascot Lodge #738 F&AM. U.S. Air Force veteran. Preceded in death by parents, James Edward Kiser, Sr. and Nellie McBee Kiser; wife, Barbara Faye Kiser; son, Tommy Kiser; brothers, Elmer, Victor, Ross, Allen, Kenneth, and Ramson Kiser. Survived by son, David (Sherry) Kiser; grandchildren, Eric Kiser and Jeffery (Chelsea) Kiser; sister Inez (Lillard) Frazier and Faye (Lewis) Jones; and sister-in-law, Joann Kiser. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020, with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Hartsell McCurry and Eric Kiser officiating followed by a procession to Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Military honors will be provided by Volunteer State Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.