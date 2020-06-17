Junior Kiser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Junior's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Junior Kiser

Corryton - James "Junior" Kiser, Jr. - age 88 of Corryton passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Member of Clear Springs Baptist Church and Mascot Lodge #738 F&AM. U.S. Air Force veteran. Preceded in death by parents, James Edward Kiser, Sr. and Nellie McBee Kiser; wife, Barbara Faye Kiser; son, Tommy Kiser; brothers, Elmer, Victor, Ross, Allen, Kenneth, and Ramson Kiser. Survived by son, David (Sherry) Kiser; grandchildren, Eric Kiser and Jeffery (Chelsea) Kiser; sister Inez (Lillard) Frazier and Faye (Lewis) Jones; and sister-in-law, Joann Kiser. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020, with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Hartsell McCurry and Eric Kiser officiating followed by a procession to Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Military honors will be provided by Volunteer State Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved