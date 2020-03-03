|
|
Justin Arthur Melendy
Knoxville - Justin Arthur Melendy
11/4/1981 - Knoxville TN
Our beloved Justin died Friday February 28th. While his death is unexpected, Justin suffered from alcohol addiction, and for years we have feared this day would come. In sadness we say goodbye, in love we will always remember.
Justin was born on November 4, 1981, in Knoxville TN, where he grew up and lived most of his life. He loved Tennessee, especially the Vols. He was an outstanding soccer player whose team "The Heat" won three state championships and he played for Farragut High.
Whether you knew Justin as a child or adult, you knew his personality was bigger than life, and his warm smile was infectious. He had the innate ability to bring people together and create lasting moments and memories that won't be forgotten. While he was the showman of his story and his boisterous personality and humor were the center of attention, his real gift was his friendship and loyalty to others. He valued those around him as most important. Justin's friendship was fierce and loyal and a testament to his nature. Under that showman façade, Justin was a kind person who made those around him better. He will be remembered for his energy and passion, but more importantly for the love he gave to all of us.
Justin had an energy and passion about him that fed his creative side that was always on display with music and performance. He loved spending time outdoors fishing and camping. His dog Bear and fishing pole were his usual sidekicks during the summer. Prior to moving back to TN in 2019, Justin spent 18 months in Baltimore, attending and working with the Helping Up Mission. He was at his best when surrounded by the people at HUM and the love poured into him. The family is forever thankful to everyone who was a part of Justin's life, especially those who were center in providing care for him in his darkest moments. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Helping Up Mission (online), or Young Williams Animal Center.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Judge George and Julianne Balitsaris; Beloved Dog Bear. Survived by parents, Amy and David Melendy; Sister, Jennifer Sachwitz and Husband Rich; Brother, David Melendy and wife Diana; Aunt, Theresa Moore; Cousin, Julie Ellis and Husband Jeremy; nieces, Allison Sachwitz and Bella Ellis; Nephews, Will Sachwitz, Tommy Sachwitz, Julian Melendy, Bennett Melendy.
The family will have a service to remember Justin at 6:00 Friday March 6th at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville,TN 37922 with receiving of friends to follow.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020