Justin Hayes
Knoxville - Justin Andrew Hayes, 36, slipped away from us and into Heaven on July 1, 2019. He was an intelligent, gifted and loving young man who never met a stranger and was always ready to help anyone in need. Justin brought joy into the lives he touched.
Justin will be forever missed by his mother, Carol Shows Hayes; father, Kenneth Hayes; brother, John Austin; sister, Amanda King; niece, Ciarra; nephews, Jeffrey and Joey; and a special little girl, Abigail Grace.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 10, 2019