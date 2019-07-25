|
Justin Haynes
Knoxville - Justin Matthew Haynes, age 29 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Justin attended Karns High School and was employed by Y-12 as a welder. He enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with his family, especially his young cousins. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bettye and John Bill Haynes. He is survived by his father, John Daryl Haynes; mother, Lisa McGuire; sister, Amanda Paige Haynes; grandmothers, Clara Pressley and Donna Tilson; aunts and uncles, Lucinda and Rick Liles, Debra and Kurt Wieger, Jeff Gaddis, and Billy Ray McGuire; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at Solway Church of God Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday for graveside services with Pastor Tony Colson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 25, 2019