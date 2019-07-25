Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Solway Church of God Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Haynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Haynes Obituary
Justin Haynes

Knoxville - Justin Matthew Haynes, age 29 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Justin attended Karns High School and was employed by Y-12 as a welder. He enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with his family, especially his young cousins. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bettye and John Bill Haynes. He is survived by his father, John Daryl Haynes; mother, Lisa McGuire; sister, Amanda Paige Haynes; grandmothers, Clara Pressley and Donna Tilson; aunts and uncles, Lucinda and Rick Liles, Debra and Kurt Wieger, Jeff Gaddis, and Billy Ray McGuire; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at Solway Church of God Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday for graveside services with Pastor Tony Colson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now