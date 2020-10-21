Justin Tyler Southers
Knoxville - Justin Tyler Southers, age 31 of Knoxville, passed away October 19, 2020. He was an amazing young man who loved adventure. He was employed by TIS Insurance Services. He was known as the go-to guy; the guy you could count on for anything. At home, he was the thoughtful son, the fun-loving brother, and the family member whose smile could light up the room. He was a man who left an impact on everyone he encountered. He will be deeply missed by all family and friends. "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." Matthew 5:4
Preceded in death by grandparents Don and Reed Mahaffey, grandfather Roy Southers, Sr., uncle Eric Mahaffey, aunt Jan Mahaffey. He is survived by father Roy Southers and wife Kathy, mother Jill Mahaffey Southers, grandmother Christa Sparre Southers, brothers Austin Southers and fiancé Chassity Dills, Tim "Bubba" Jeffries and fiancé Savannah Widby, stepbrother Allen Grady, stepsisters Kerrie Moody and husband Matt, Kristin Clapp and husband Wes, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, and close friends and co-workers.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Friday, October 23, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm, Rev. Alan Ragan officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:15am Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com