Justin W. Voto
Knoxville, TN
Voto, Justin W., age 31 of Knoxville, passed from this life to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019.
He leaves behind parents, Jose' and Denise Voto; brother, Christopher; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Michael; grandmothers, June, Gladys and Linda. Also left behind to grieve his exuberent presence is Tom and Susan Owens. Family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the service to follow with Dr. Jerry Russell officiating. The entombment will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Grandview Mausoleum.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, 865-982-6812
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019