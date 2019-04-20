Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
Entombment
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Grandview Mausoleum
Voto, Justin W., age 31 of Knoxville, passed from this life to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019.

He leaves behind parents, Jose' and Denise Voto; brother, Christopher; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Michael; grandmothers, June, Gladys and Linda. Also left behind to grieve his exuberent presence is Tom and Susan Owens. Family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the service to follow with Dr. Jerry Russell officiating. The entombment will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Grandview Mausoleum.

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, 865-982-6812

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
