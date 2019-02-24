|
|
J.V. Jeffers
Kingston, TN
J.V. Jeffers of Kingston passed away Thursday February 21, 2019. J.V. served in the Marine Corp during the Viet-Nam War and receive a purple heart. He belonged to the Blue Lodge and Shriners and served as past master at East Fork Lodge #460 and Union #38. He was preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Elsie Jeffers; brother, Dwight Jeffers. J.V. is survived by wife of 45 years Nancy (Gates) Jeffers; Son, Jason Jeffers and daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Charles Matheson; 7 grandchildren, Jonathan (Tasha), Jacob (Megan), Samantha (Dylan), Joseph, Victoria, Isabella and Ray; 6 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters and 1 brother; several nieces , nephews and family members and numerous friends . The family will receive friends Sunday February 24, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home on Asheville Hwy. Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Buster Gibson officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday February 25, 2019 at Asbury Cemetery for a 2 p.m. Graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019