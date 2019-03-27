Services
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
J.W. Frye, age 87, of Sarasota, FL formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on March 20, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a long time member of Marshal Andy's Riders of the Silver Screen Fan Club, and he was a dedicated UT Vols football fan and season ticket holder. Preceded in death by son, Jerry W. Frye; mother, Nellie Frye; father, Joy Frye; brothers, Lester "Buck" Frye, John "Bully" Frye, Kenneth Frye, Teddy Frye, and Ronnie Frye; sisters, Evelyn Frye Capps, Betty Frye, and Wanda Frye. He is survived by son, Timothy J. Frye; daughters, Kelly Frye Murphy, Paula Dianne "Sandy" Moore; grandchildren, Austin Cole Murphy, Summer Reid Murphy; Savannah Kelly Gabriel; Steve Joiner; April Macrea, Virginia Crawford, Caleb Moore, and Crystal Moore; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Gene Frye and Glen Frye; and former wife, Joyce Frye Hobby. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the neighbors that helped keep a watchful eye out for their dad; their kindness and generosity is fondly appreciated. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm Saturday March 30, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A graveside service will follow in Bookwalter Cemetery. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
