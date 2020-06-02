J.W. Lusk
Strawberry Plains - Joseph Woods "JW" Lusk - 93 years old, of Strawberry Plains, entered heaven on Sunday, May 31, 2020, into the arms of his Father who he had served so faithfully all his life reuniting with the love of his life, Catherine. His words the previous morning, "I'm going home", raised his hand saying "Hallelujah!" God's faithful servant, JW answered the call to preach June 9, 1952, delivered his last sermon, August 18, 2019, and sang his last song "Amazing Grace" the day before he was called home to glory. He was pastor of New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church from 1959 until 2016 and remained a steadfast member there. He served in the Navy 1945-46. He also was an employee of Standard Knitting Mills and TNT Knit for 47 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Catherine Beason Lusk; parents, Tom and Onia Lusk; brothers, Jim Lusk, Tommy Lusk, and Robert Lusk; sisters, Mary Lusk Dukes and Dorothy Lusk Tarwater Lynch. He is survived by his children, Steve (Libby) Lusk, Karen (Rick) McCall, and Keith Lusk; grandchildren, Charity McCall, Elainea McCall (Randall) Byrd, Katelyn Lusk, Aiden Lusk, Rachel (DJ) Moody; great-grandchildren, Cassie Byrd, Gavin Byrd, Hadlee Byrd, and Adeline Byrd, little Miss Sunshine of his life. He is also survived by brothers, Beecher Lusk and Gene (Jane) Lusk; sisters, Barbara Lusk Underwood, and Betty Lusk Wells; brother in-law, Bruce Duke; sisters in-law, Lucille Snyder Lusk and Pat Riley Lusk. To his family and friends, New Antioch family, and best friend of over 60 years, Jim Morgan: "No goodbyes, but TILL WE MEET AGAIN". Thursday, June 4, 2020, the family will receive friends 4:00-7:00 PM at Bridges funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will gather at 11:15 on Friday for the graveside service at the Strawberry Plains Cemetery with Mike Lee, Tommy Muncey, and Jimmy Sharp officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.