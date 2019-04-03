|
|
Kailash (Kai) Jai Thiagarajan
Farragut, TN
Kailash (Kai) Jai Thiagarajan, a Chancellor's Honor Student freshmen at The University of Tennessee Knoxville (UTK), resident of Knoxville, died unexpectedly on March 29th, 2019.
Kai is survived by his parents; Kristina and Sekar Thiagarajan, brother Shyam and step-mother Samar, step-sister Marzia, Wali, Aunts Cynthia Munoz-Flores, Katherine Munoz-Flores, and Uncles Jose Micheal Munoz-Flores, Ramannan, Lakshman, Chithra & Visu Thiagarajan and Grandparent, Jose Munoz-Flores, cousins: including Kristin Kuhn, Jessica Hendrickson, Micheala Munoz-Flores, Andrea Edwards, Samuel Bautista, Dianna Kimble, Israel Bautista, Victoria Bautista, and many several 2nd cousins.
Kailash, known to most people as "Kai," was born on January 25th, 2000. He was actively involved in school, excelled in academics, enrolled in numerous honors and advanced placement courses, and earned acceptance to study in many universities with multiple scholarships. Kai served as an Honors representative for Brown Hall in UT, and was an officer in the UTK Student Government.
A natural leader, Kailash spent four years in student government, elected and served as student body treasurer, class secretary, and eventually as the ASB President. Kai also was involved and worked in community service projects; he was particularly proud of his efforts in supporting Love Kitchen.
Other clubs and activities included the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honors Society), student mentoring, Farragut High School's Fans program (freshman and new students), and Fuel High School Student Ministry. He and his team won 3rd place in C-Span's Student Cam, a national documentary competition. In addition, Kailash loved playing the piano, trumpet, obo, and acquired a Black Belt in Karate.
Kai spent the past two summers working and enjoying Internships where he focused on Structural Molecular Biology and Experimental Astrophysics at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Kai embodied a gentle spirit with simplicity, humbleness, lovingness that touched many souls during his brief life.
He will always be remembered and loved in all ways by all those who knew him.
A service to honor Kai's Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Two Rivers Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Love Kitchen
865-546-3248, www.thelovekitchen.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019