Services
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Farragut, TN 37934
865-671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Kailash Thiagarajan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kailash Jai (Kai) Thiagarajan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kailash Jai (Kai) Thiagarajan Obituary
Kailash (Kai) Jai Thiagarajan

Farragut, TN

Kailash (Kai) Jai Thiagarajan, a Chancellor's Honor Student freshmen at The University of Tennessee Knoxville (UTK), resident of Knoxville, died unexpectedly on March 29th, 2019.

Kai is survived by his parents; Kristina and Sekar Thiagarajan, brother Shyam and step-mother Samar, step-sister Marzia, Wali, Aunts Cynthia Munoz-Flores, Katherine Munoz-Flores, and Uncles Jose Micheal Munoz-Flores, Ramannan, Lakshman, Chithra & Visu Thiagarajan and Grandparent, Jose Munoz-Flores, cousins: including Kristin Kuhn, Jessica Hendrickson, Micheala Munoz-Flores, Andrea Edwards, Samuel Bautista, Dianna Kimble, Israel Bautista, Victoria Bautista, and many several 2nd cousins.

Kailash, known to most people as "Kai," was born on January 25th, 2000. He was actively involved in school, excelled in academics, enrolled in numerous honors and advanced placement courses, and earned acceptance to study in many universities with multiple scholarships. Kai served as an Honors representative for Brown Hall in UT, and was an officer in the UTK Student Government.

A natural leader, Kailash spent four years in student government, elected and served as student body treasurer, class secretary, and eventually as the ASB President. Kai also was involved and worked in community service projects; he was particularly proud of his efforts in supporting Love Kitchen.

Other clubs and activities included the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honors Society), student mentoring, Farragut High School's Fans program (freshman and new students), and Fuel High School Student Ministry. He and his team won 3rd place in C-Span's Student Cam, a national documentary competition. In addition, Kailash loved playing the piano, trumpet, obo, and acquired a Black Belt in Karate.

Kai spent the past two summers working and enjoying Internships where he focused on Structural Molecular Biology and Experimental Astrophysics at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Kai embodied a gentle spirit with simplicity, humbleness, lovingness that touched many souls during his brief life.

He will always be remembered and loved in all ways by all those who knew him.

A service to honor Kai's Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Two Rivers Church. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Love Kitchen

865-546-3248, www.thelovekitchen.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now