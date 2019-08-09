Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
KaiReese L. Bradley

KaiReese L. Bradley Obituary
KaiReese L. Bradley

Knoxville - KaiReese Lamont Bradley, 2 months old, of Knoxville, departed this earth on August 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Micheal & Juwanna Bradley; and great-grandparent Charles Ellis. He is survived by his mother, Keona Ellis; father, Marcus Bradley; grandmother, Charlesena McAllister; special uncles, Tequan Ellis and Mike Bradley; a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.

The Memorial Gathering will be on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1 PM to 1:30 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary, with the Celebration of Life service to follow. All friends and family are welcome.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Master Bradley's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
