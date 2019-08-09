|
KaiReese L. Bradley
Knoxville - KaiReese Lamont Bradley, 2 months old, of Knoxville, departed this earth on August 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Micheal & Juwanna Bradley; and great-grandparent Charles Ellis. He is survived by his mother, Keona Ellis; father, Marcus Bradley; grandmother, Charlesena McAllister; special uncles, Tequan Ellis and Mike Bradley; a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
The Memorial Gathering will be on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1 PM to 1:30 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary, with the Celebration of Life service to follow. All friends and family are welcome.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019