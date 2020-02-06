|
|
Kaitlyne Warwick
Blount County - Kaitlyne Olivia Warwick age 29 of Blount County passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She attended High Praises Church and a graduate of William Blount High School in 2009. She was a fun loving, full of life, outgoing person, who loved with all her heart and soul. She loved people and she made her friends and family a priority. Preceded in death by great grandmother, Nina H. Atchley, grandmother, Janice Atchley Walker, grandfather, Don Walker, grandparents, Sandra and Ernest Warwick, grandmother, Bette Wright. Survivors; loving parents, Lori and Shawn Warwick. Daughter, Ahna Warwick. Brother, Christian Warwick. 1 niece and 4 nephews. Several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a "Celebration of Life" Service to follow at 7:00 p.m, with a time of sharing. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Ahna's Education Fund c/o Lori and Shawn Warwick 1428 Bethvale Drive Greenback, Tn 37742. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020