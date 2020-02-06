Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaitlyne Warwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaitlyne Warwick


1990 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaitlyne Warwick Obituary
Kaitlyne Warwick

Blount County - Kaitlyne Olivia Warwick age 29 of Blount County passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She attended High Praises Church and a graduate of William Blount High School in 2009. She was a fun loving, full of life, outgoing person, who loved with all her heart and soul. She loved people and she made her friends and family a priority. Preceded in death by great grandmother, Nina H. Atchley, grandmother, Janice Atchley Walker, grandfather, Don Walker, grandparents, Sandra and Ernest Warwick, grandmother, Bette Wright. Survivors; loving parents, Lori and Shawn Warwick. Daughter, Ahna Warwick. Brother, Christian Warwick. 1 niece and 4 nephews. Several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a "Celebration of Life" Service to follow at 7:00 p.m, with a time of sharing. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Ahna's Education Fund c/o Lori and Shawn Warwick 1428 Bethvale Drive Greenback, Tn 37742. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaitlyne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -