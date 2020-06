Kaney TreeceKnoxville - Kaney C. Treece age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a retired Master Sergeant from the U.S. Army with 22 years of service. He was also a member of VFW Post 1733.Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Treece; mother, Lillian Treece; father, Lon Treece; brothers, Kenneth and Wayne Treece.Survivors: daughters, Loretta Treece and Deborah Treece; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Chase Epperson; granddaughters, Lillyan Epperson, Alexa Epperson and Keira Epperson; special friend, Patricia Gresham.Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and inurnment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Treece's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com