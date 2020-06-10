Kaney Treece
Kaney Treece

Knoxville - Kaney C. Treece age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a retired Master Sergeant from the U.S. Army with 22 years of service. He was also a member of VFW Post 1733.

Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Treece; mother, Lillian Treece; father, Lon Treece; brothers, Kenneth and Wayne Treece.

Survivors: daughters, Loretta Treece and Deborah Treece; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Chase Epperson; granddaughters, Lillyan Epperson, Alexa Epperson and Keira Epperson; special friend, Patricia Gresham.

Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and inurnment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Treece's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
