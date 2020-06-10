Kaney Treece
Knoxville - Kaney C. Treece age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a retired Master Sergeant from the U.S. Army with 22 years of service. He was also a member of VFW Post 1733.
Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Treece; mother, Lillian Treece; father, Lon Treece; brothers, Kenneth and Wayne Treece.
Survivors: daughters, Loretta Treece and Deborah Treece; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Chase Epperson; granddaughters, Lillyan Epperson, Alexa Epperson and Keira Epperson; special friend, Patricia Gresham.
Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and inurnment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Treece's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Knoxville - Kaney C. Treece age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a retired Master Sergeant from the U.S. Army with 22 years of service. He was also a member of VFW Post 1733.
Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Treece; mother, Lillian Treece; father, Lon Treece; brothers, Kenneth and Wayne Treece.
Survivors: daughters, Loretta Treece and Deborah Treece; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Chase Epperson; granddaughters, Lillyan Epperson, Alexa Epperson and Keira Epperson; special friend, Patricia Gresham.
Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and inurnment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Treece's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2020.