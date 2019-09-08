|
Karen Alexander-Doyel
Lenoir City -
Karen Alexander-Doyel, 68, died September 5 in her home surrounded by her family in Lenoir City, TN. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. The family would love for everyone to come and join them for the celebration of life service to be held at Two Rivers Church, Harrison Lane Campus in Lenoir City, TN on Sunday September 15th at 3:00pm.
Born July 7, 1951 in Kettering Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. Henry Jr. & Pauline H. Henry. Karen spent her life serving the Lord, first as a pastor's wife, and later as an inspirational speaker. She was actively involved in the ministry of her late husband, Dr. Douglas R. Alexander, as they served in Abilene and Fort Worth, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Little Rock, Arkansas; Columbus, Ohio; and most recently, Lenoir City, Tennessee. She spent the later part of her life teaching seminars and holding retreats all over the United States. Karen even taught seminars and spoke at two women's conferences in Russia. She encouraged, mentored and equipped countless women of the faith to spread the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her husband James A. Doyel, mother Pauline H. Henry, brother Steve Henry, sons Mark (wife Lisa), Stephen (wife Carrie) & John (wife Sarah) Alexander, and grandchildren Luke, Lauren, Lillian, Hope, Kaiya and Asher Alexander.
Acts 20:24
But I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself, if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.
Celebration of Life Service Details:
Sunday, September 15th
3:00pm
Two Rivers Church
275 Harrison Ln, Lenoir City, TN 37772
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019