Karen C. Barker
Knoxville - Karen C. Perkins Barker, age 59, of Halls, was called home to be with the lord April 18,2020 after a long battle with pain and illness. Karen had a big heart and loved her family and her dog, Buddy. She was a member of Corner Stone Baptist Church. Over the years, she worked as a sales and repair technician for Singer and was a CNA home health nurse. Karen wanted to help people whenever she could. She loved taking Buddy to the dog park with her best friend A.J. and her dog, Andy. She will be greatly missed. Karen is preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Elaine Perkins, father, Charles Robert Perkins, precious mother, Christine Perkins, and brother Charles (Chuck) Roberts Perkins Jr. Karen is survived by her angel here on earth, her dear sister, Connie Perkins, sister-in-law, Alice (A.J.) Perkins, aunt Flossie Gooch, niece and husband, Tina and Carmon Lowe, niece Sandra Buckner, niece and husband Jennifer and Travis Burkhalter, niece Stacy Perkins Brooks, nephew Robbie Perkins, several great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and other special family members and loved ones. The family would like to thank everyone for the visits, cards, food, and mostly the prayers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at mynattfh.com.
