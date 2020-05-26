|
|
Karen Denise Jackson
Knoxville - Karen Denise Jackson, 59 of Knoxville, TN passed away, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Park West Hospital. Karen was born, November 18, 1960 in Knoxville, TN.
She was employed as a phone operator for Walmart Superstore in Turkey Creek.
Karen was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
Preceded in death by grandmother, Leo Martin and mother, Mary Ester Johnson.
Survived by father, Lethaniel Jackson of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Andrea Jackson, Augusta, GA; sons, Wesley Jackson, Courtney Jackson, Augusta, GA, Fabian (Kenyetta) Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Knoxville, TN; brother, Claude Jones and sisters, Eva Smith and Tonya Geter, Augusta, GA; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Open visitation, 1:00-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel.
Funeral service, 2:00 p.m., Thursday at Jarnigan's Chapel, Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.
Interment Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020