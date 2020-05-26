Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Denise Jackson


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Denise Jackson Obituary
Karen Denise Jackson

Knoxville - Karen Denise Jackson, 59 of Knoxville, TN passed away, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Park West Hospital. Karen was born, November 18, 1960 in Knoxville, TN.

She was employed as a phone operator for Walmart Superstore in Turkey Creek.

Karen was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.

Preceded in death by grandmother, Leo Martin and mother, Mary Ester Johnson.

Survived by father, Lethaniel Jackson of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Andrea Jackson, Augusta, GA; sons, Wesley Jackson, Courtney Jackson, Augusta, GA, Fabian (Kenyetta) Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Knoxville, TN; brother, Claude Jones and sisters, Eva Smith and Tonya Geter, Augusta, GA; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Open visitation, 1:00-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel.

Funeral service, 2:00 p.m., Thursday at Jarnigan's Chapel, Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.

Interment Sherwood Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -