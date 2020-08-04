Karen Diane Bacon SusFarragut - Karen Diane Bacon Sus, age 67, of Farragut passed away suddenly Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.Karen was a member of Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a 1971 graduate of Farragut High School. She retired from the U S Post Office in 2013. Karen lived a good full life and was enjoying her retirement until recently when health related issues arose.She is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Bacon; brother, Larry Bacon.Karen leaves to mourn her death her mother, Margaret Bacon; sisters, Victoria Bacon, Margaret (Peggy) Coker and husband Don; sister-in-law, Donna Mendenhall Bacon; many greatly loved nieces and nephews; life-long friend, Martha Cooper Thompson.Family and friends will gather at Union Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Thursday for graveside services with Rev. Leonard Turner officiating.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sandra Burgin for the "Boiled Egg Ministry for the homeless". Contact Union CP Church for more information.